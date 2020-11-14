Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report ($1.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($2.54). Expedia Group posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 211.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.68) to ($5.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.