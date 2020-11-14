Nick Anderson Buys 9,100 Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Nick Anderson bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,133 ($55,047.03).

BA stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 503.36. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 620.45 ($8.11).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

