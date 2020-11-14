Andrew McKeon Purchases 1,121 Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Andrew McKeon bought 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,034.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,051.21. The stock has a market cap of $667.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.22. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s previous dividend of $15.60. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

