Andrew McKeon Purchases 1,121 Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Andrew McKeon bought 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,034.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,051.21. The stock has a market cap of $667.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.22. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s previous dividend of $15.60. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

