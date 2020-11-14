BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Nick Anderson Purchases 9,100 Shares

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Nick Anderson purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,133 ($55,047.03).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 503.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 620.45 ($8.11).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

