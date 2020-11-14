Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Insider Mark Dampier Buys 11,526 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider Mark Dampier acquired 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15).

LON JEFI opened at GBX 82.66 ($1.08) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.43.

About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

