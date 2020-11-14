Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Insider Mark Dampier Buys 11,526 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider Mark Dampier acquired 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15).
LON JEFI opened at GBX 82.66 ($1.08) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.43.
About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L)
