Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.61.

TSE:INE opened at C$23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$27.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is -114.04%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

