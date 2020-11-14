Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last 90 days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Crescent Enterprises versus Allot Communications Financial Analysis
China Crescent Enterprises versus Allot Communications Financial Analysis
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc. ’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc. ’s FY2020 Earnings
Comparing Storage Computer & Identiv
Comparing Storage Computer & Identiv
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Talend S.A. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Talend S.A. Issued By William Blair
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Insider Ollie Oliveira Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Insider Ollie Oliveira Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock
Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. to Announce $1.36 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. to Announce $1.36 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report