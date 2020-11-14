Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last 90 days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.