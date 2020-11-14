Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUG. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.89 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.81.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

