National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$37.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

