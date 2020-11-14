Mark Dampier Purchases 11,526 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider Mark Dampier purchased 11,526 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15).
Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 82.66 ($1.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.43. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.49).
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Company Profile
