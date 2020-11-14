Mark Dampier Purchases 11,526 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider Mark Dampier purchased 11,526 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15).

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 82.66 ($1.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.43. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

