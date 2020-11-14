Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SPB stock opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.04.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

