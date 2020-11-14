B. Riley Weighs in on Transphorm, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Transphorm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06).

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transphorm in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.