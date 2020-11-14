FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

