Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$1.85 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s current price.

TRL stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of $68.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$187.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

