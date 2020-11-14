Scotiabank Increases Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.30

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.80 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

TKO stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,135.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Insiders have sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150 over the last three months.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

