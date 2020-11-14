Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.71.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.15. Teranga Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

