Celsion (CLSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.21. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

