Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.60. Park City Group has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

