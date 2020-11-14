National Bank Financial Lowers Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$47.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

TSE:STN opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.21.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.