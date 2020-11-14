America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRMT opened at $97.61 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $667.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

