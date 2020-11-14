JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

