Conversion Labs (CVLBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of Conversion Labs stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.21. Conversion Labs has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software.

