NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) to Release Earnings on Monday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

NSFDF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

