iBio (IBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.78 on Friday. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.