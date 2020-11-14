Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.68 on Friday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $277,251.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $1,953,139 over the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

