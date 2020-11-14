Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.68 on Friday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.