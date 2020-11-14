Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

