Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOXL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

