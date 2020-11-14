Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. On average, analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSSI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

