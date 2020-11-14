Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 10th, Tony Wood acquired 55 shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($197.61).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 375.05 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. Meggitt PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 357.08 ($4.67).

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT)

