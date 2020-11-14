BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 140 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($406.06).

LON:BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 513.50 ($6.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock
Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock
Tony Wood Purchases 36 Shares of Meggitt PLC Stock
Tony Wood Purchases 36 Shares of Meggitt PLC Stock
BP p.l.c. Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock
BP p.l.c. Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock
BP p.l.c. Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock
BP p.l.c. Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
IRIDEX Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
IRIDEX Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report