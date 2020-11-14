BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 140 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($406.06).

LON:BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 513.50 ($6.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.