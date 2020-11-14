BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £310.50 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 140 shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($406.06).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 513.50 ($6.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

