Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23 and a beta of 1.03. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

