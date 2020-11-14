IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

IRIDEX stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

