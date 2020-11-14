Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolarityTE’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.55.

PTE stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.60.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

