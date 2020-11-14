Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INUV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

