Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Hold

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IMV during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in IMV by 126.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

