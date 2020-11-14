Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on INFI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.72 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

