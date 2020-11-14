Cormark Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Cormark raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE GDI opened at C$39.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.76 million and a PE ratio of 41.92. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.75, for a total value of C$37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,922 shares in the company, valued at C$1,167,305.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

