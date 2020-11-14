FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98).

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.49. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$61,625. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,821.75.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

