Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.89. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $188.41 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

