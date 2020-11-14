Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.02). LendingTree posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on LendingTree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $321.18 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $378.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

