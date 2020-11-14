Pi Financial Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 million and a P/E ratio of -348.33. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,632.17%.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

