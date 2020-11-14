$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $4,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

