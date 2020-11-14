$0.22 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

