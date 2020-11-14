FY2020 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Reduced by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter.

About Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

