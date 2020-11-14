National Bank Financial Comments on Capreit’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$219.93 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.