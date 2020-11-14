Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP opened at C$17.60 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.39.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,969,553.26. Also, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total transaction of C$964,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,499,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

