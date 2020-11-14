Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.89. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

