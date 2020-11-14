FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ATP opened at C$2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.51. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.36.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

