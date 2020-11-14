Analyzing Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) & Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Methanex -4.84% -7.82% -2.24%

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Methanex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $2.78 billion 0.96 $87.77 million $0.93 37.65

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Strattner Financial Group and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 3 7 5 0 2.13

Methanex has a consensus price target of $27.92, indicating a potential downside of 20.24%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Summary

Methanex beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

